Wanchain Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $94.04 million and $15.46 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00214900 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00026828 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.00423799 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00053476 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

