Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $736.16 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 739,663,847 coins and its circulating supply is 739,663,248 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

