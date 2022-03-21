AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $45.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,100. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.38.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

