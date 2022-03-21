Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $595.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Costco have increased and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trend and increasing penetration of e-commerce business reinforce its position. The strategy to sell products at discounted prices has helped draw customers seeking both value and convenience. These factors have been aiding in registering impressive sales and earnings numbers. Costco put up a decent performance in second-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein both the top and the bottom lines not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. Also, Costco has been witnessing stellar comps sales run. While aforementioned factors raise optimism, supply chain bottlenecks and higher labor and freight costs remain concerns. Any deleverage in SG&A rate may hurt margins.”

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.89.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $560.71. 31,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,342. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $322.39 and a one year high of $571.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $515.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.65. The company has a market cap of $248.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

