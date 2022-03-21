American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,222,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.
American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
