General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.73. The stock had a trading volume of 40,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,953. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average is $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 107,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

