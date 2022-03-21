SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.50 million-$112.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.12 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,874. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.45 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,919. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 314,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 742.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 129,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

