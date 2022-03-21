Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,515,000 after purchasing an additional 170,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after buying an additional 113,318 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,072. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.