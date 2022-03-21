iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,878,000 after acquiring an additional 181,833 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 72.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,780.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYT stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.61. The stock had a trading volume of 185,229 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.40 and its 200 day moving average is $262.71.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

