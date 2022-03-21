Darwin Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Darwin Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $8.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.49. 51,235,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,185,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.47. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

