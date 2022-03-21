iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 227,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.99. 10,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,738. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.21. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.17 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.