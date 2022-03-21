Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $599,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $192.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.58. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $260.48. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.