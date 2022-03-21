AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Shares of ABBV opened at $159.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $281.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.53. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $159.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

