Windsor Group LTD Purchases New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.21 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

