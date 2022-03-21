Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.84 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,723. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. Progyny’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,706,093 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $11,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

