Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.84 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.43.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,723. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32.
In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,706,093 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $11,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.