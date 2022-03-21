Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 9,006.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 302,427 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

GBF stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $114.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,706. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.06 and its 200 day moving average is $120.19. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $124.37.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

