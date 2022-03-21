Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 292 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,522,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,669,000 after acquiring an additional 135,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,523,000 after acquiring an additional 562,791 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.58.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.47%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.