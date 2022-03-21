Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,138. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.32.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

