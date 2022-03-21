Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $54,488.87 and approximately $34.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002222 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045859 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.67 or 0.07052720 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,035.87 or 1.00154758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00041275 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

