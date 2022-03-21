Rai Reflex Index Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.29 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00007373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $70.81 million and $2.29 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045859 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.67 or 0.07052720 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,035.87 or 1.00154758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00041275 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 23,440,158 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

