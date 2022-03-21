Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Kubota alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KUBTY traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.26. The company had a trading volume of 119,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.83. Kubota has a 1 year low of $82.74 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.