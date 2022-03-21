Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAN. Loop Capital upped their price target on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

PLAN stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,953,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,215. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,428,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $341,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,273,342. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $138,471,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,099,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 2,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,588,000 after buying an additional 1,712,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,287,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

