U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,898 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $23.22 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

