Well Done LLC Purchases New Shares in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 91,683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Shares of MBWM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.29. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,942. The company has a market capitalization of $590.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Mercantile Bank news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $85,061.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mercantile Bank (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.