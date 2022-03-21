Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,691 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 402.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,565,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

