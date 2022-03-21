Well Done LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $486,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,845,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $553,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Surevest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $425,000.

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 170,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,870. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25.

