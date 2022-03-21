Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Gap Up to $131.86

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $131.86, but opened at $135.25. Cheniere Energy shares last traded at $134.95, with a volume of 491 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.