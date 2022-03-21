Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Up to $81.06

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.06, but opened at $84.50. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $84.70, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,835,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 776,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

