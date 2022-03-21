Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.330-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CSR stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $97.06. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,458. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -669.75%.

CSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.11.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

