U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $135.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

