Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,650 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.90.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $37.06. 158,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,541,977. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

