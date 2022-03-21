Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.72. 12,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,525. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.

