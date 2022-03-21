Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,474 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.45. 45,188,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,421,461. The stock has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

