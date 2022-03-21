Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Highwoods Properties reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HIW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.61. 47,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,855. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

