Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.