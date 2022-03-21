Windsor Group LTD Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $127.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.71. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

