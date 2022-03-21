Windsor Group LTD Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $127.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.71. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $132.20.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.