0Chain (ZCN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $39,971.00

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000994 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $19.73 million and approximately $39,971.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

