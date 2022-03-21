GXChain Trading Down 7.3% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $118.66 million and $18.61 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003860 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,880,452 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

