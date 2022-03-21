12,200 Shares in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 19,518 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 673,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of ACRE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 562,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,187. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $709.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 91.03%.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.