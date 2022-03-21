Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth $4,234,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 34.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.55. 672,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.81 and a 52-week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

