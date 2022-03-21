Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 278 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,778,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,436. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $247.82 and a one year high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.07 and its 200-day moving average is $299.75.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

