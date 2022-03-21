Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 97,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,633 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after acquiring an additional 140,986 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 122,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CAG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.75. 21,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

