Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Increased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 89,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 780,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of CL opened at $73.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.