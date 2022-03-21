Windsor Group LTD Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Windsor Group LTD lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $159.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average of $126.53. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $159.44. The firm has a market cap of $281.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

