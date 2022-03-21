Teradyne (CNSX:TER) PT Lowered to $14.00

Teradyne (CNSX:TER – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Clarus Securities to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Teradyne to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Teradyne to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

