Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on April 7th

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$53.09 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$45.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$50.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.17.

