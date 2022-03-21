935 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,187. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $201.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.21.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

