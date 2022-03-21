3,257 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,043 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 59,232 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of AVUS stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,489. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.65 and a 12 month high of $81.26.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.