Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Decreased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,279,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,148,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Shopify by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,520,000 after buying an additional 126,285 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,826,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Shopify by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,041,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,413,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $107.21 on Monday, hitting $672.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,836. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $510.02 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $798.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,217.99. The firm has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.