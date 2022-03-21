General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $70.00 at Wolfe Research

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura dropped their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.05.

NYSE GM opened at $44.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

